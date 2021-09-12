CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $484 million-$496 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $492.64 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.020 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYBR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities raised shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.08.

Shares of CYBR opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average is $140.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

