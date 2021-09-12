Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 17,786 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after purchasing an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after purchasing an additional 143,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 141.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,025,000 after purchasing an additional 813,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,199,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 367.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 870,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,863,000 after buying an additional 684,761 shares during the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $280.00 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.12 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.13.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $749.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.06 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 4.63%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $286.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

