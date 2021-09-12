WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,280 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,433,335 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,231,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,573 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,004,945 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $385,959,000 after acquiring an additional 524,907 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after acquiring an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth about $52,431,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $458.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.42 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.69.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total transaction of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,334 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.06.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.