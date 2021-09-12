Rational Advisors LLC Sells 16,289 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rational Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,289 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 3,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.00 and its 200 day moving average is $134.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

