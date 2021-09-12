Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,836 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $9,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 904,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,069,000 after buying an additional 23,159 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,372,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after purchasing an additional 341,876 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,649,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,856.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.21.

HIG opened at $68.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $70.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

