Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 15,811 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,811 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $89,000.

CALF stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67.

