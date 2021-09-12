Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 482.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $547,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 24.7% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X SuperDividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SDIV stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.88. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.