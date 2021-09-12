DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,619 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of DocuSign worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,039,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 28.7% during the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.20.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $277.15 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.49 and a 52-week high of $314.76. The stock has a market cap of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.09 and a 200-day moving average of $246.68.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock valued at $30,519,079. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

