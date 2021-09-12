Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,450,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,215 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $27,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 35,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.49 on Friday. ORBCOMM Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $915.25 million, a P/E ratio of -23.45 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.05). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM, Inc engages in the provision of network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications. Its products are designed to track, monitor, control and enhance security for a variety of assets, such as heavy equipment; fixed asset monitoring; government and homeland security; and in industries for manufacturing, warehousing, and supply chain management.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC).

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.