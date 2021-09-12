Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Position Boosted by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BND. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND opened at $86.27 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.