BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $16.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.64. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 435,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

