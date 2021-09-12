Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $11.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

