Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE JPT opened at $25.14 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average is $24.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund (NYSE:JPT) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Preferred and Income 2022 Term Fund provides access to both the exchange-traded and over-the-counter preferred securities markets, seeking to capitalize on price discrepancies that may occur between these two markets. The Fund also has the flexibility to opportunistically invest in preferred securities with various coupon structures including fixed-to-floating structures, which may help reduce interest rate risk and enhance performance in a rising rate environment.

