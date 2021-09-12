BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

