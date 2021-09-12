BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (BYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 1st

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $16.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.
BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Company Profile
