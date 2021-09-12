BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (BME) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 137.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of BME opened at $48.95 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.50 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.83.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

