Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BTT opened at $26.14 on Friday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

