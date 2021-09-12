CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.25.

CME Group stock opened at $189.21 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.25 and a 200-day moving average of $208.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.64% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.25, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,947,159. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,592 shares of company stock worth $2,801,169. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

