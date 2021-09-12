Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kirby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Kirby by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $305,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Kirby by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,213 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Kirby by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 60,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEX opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.65. Kirby has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Kirby

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

