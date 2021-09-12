Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $68.68 Average Price Target from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.68.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $70.29 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia has a one year low of $27.42 and a one year high of $81.59. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $4,160,723.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $1,120,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,589 shares of company stock worth $18,483,307 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Phreesia by 44.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Phreesia by 134.4% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 20.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

