Brokerages Set GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) PT at $97.00

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GDS during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $61.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

