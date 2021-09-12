Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) Receives $15.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get Paysafe alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 28.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paysafe in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Paysafe by 200.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paysafe by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 83,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSFE stock opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.91. Paysafe has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.