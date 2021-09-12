$2.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. SYNNEX posted earnings per share of $3.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $8.42. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $9.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $118.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $130.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total transaction of $153,501.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,159 shares in the company, valued at $15,274,343.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,172 shares of company stock worth $2,572,712. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $878,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

