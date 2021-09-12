Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KKPNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Koninklijke KPN stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Koninklijke KPN has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $3.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.74%.

About Koninklijke KPN

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

