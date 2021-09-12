The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.32 billion-$18.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.29 billion.The Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.

Shares of EL stock opened at $335.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $204.23 and a 12-month high of $347.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $338.35.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,713,516.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 100.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.04% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $1,201,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 56.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

