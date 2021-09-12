The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $9,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $71.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $2,045,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,569 shares of company stock valued at $39,880,275. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.