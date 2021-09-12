WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,402 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $438,597,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,153 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.0% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,699,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,344,000 after purchasing an additional 551,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $291.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $304.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

