Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of YUMC opened at $61.31 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.81 and a 1-year high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

