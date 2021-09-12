Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX opened at $169.68 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $159.32 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $180.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

