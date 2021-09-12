First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 783 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,210 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $22.09 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $14.90 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

