First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $369,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIZ. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 863.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $172.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.20.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.