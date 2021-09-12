BANCO DO BRASIL/S (BDORY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on October 12th

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Shares of BDORY opened at $5.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average of $5.91. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

