Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS opened at $12.75 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.