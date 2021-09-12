MFS Government Markets Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $4.42 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.

Get MFS Government Markets Income Trust alerts:

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Government Markets Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.