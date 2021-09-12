MFS Government Markets Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0271 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
Shares of NYSE MGF opened at $4.42 on Friday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $4.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.39.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
