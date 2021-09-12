BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of DMF opened at $9.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $9.97.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.36% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc engages in the provision of access to equity, fixed income and money market mutual funds, separately managed accounts, retirement and cash management strategies, and asset allocation solutions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

