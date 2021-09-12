Lumature Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter worth $124,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 44.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 64,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,873 shares during the period.

Shares of BDJ opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

