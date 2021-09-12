DCM Advisors LLC Has $260,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

DCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 369.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $137.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.56 and its 200 day moving average is $139.27.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.66%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

