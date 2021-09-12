DCM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 651 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 651 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total value of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $331.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.