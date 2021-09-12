DCM Advisors LLC Grows Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 26.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,607,594 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Plug Power by 89.3% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 12,734,588 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,238 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 19.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $283,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,773 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,373,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,572,000 after acquiring an additional 786,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 242.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,066,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $10.92 and a one year high of $75.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.55.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.11). Analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

