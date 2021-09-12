Valley National Bancorp (VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 on October 1st

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.6%.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.16 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 46.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Valley National Bancorp worth $26,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

