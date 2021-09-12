Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) Receives €25.71 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Aixtron Se (ETR:AIXA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.71 ($30.25).

AIXA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on Aixtron in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DZ Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Aixtron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

ETR:AIXA opened at €25.09 ($29.52) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €22.73 and its 200 day moving average is €20.02. Aixtron has a fifty-two week low of €8.84 ($10.40) and a fifty-two week high of €26.60 ($31.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.98.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

