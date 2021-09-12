Brokerages Set Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Target Price at $55.00

Shares of Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a 55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Get Centrica alerts:

CPYYY stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Centrica has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $3.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.