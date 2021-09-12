Leggett & Platt, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:LEG)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Leggett & Platt has raised its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years. Leggett & Platt has a dividend payout ratio of 58.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leggett & Platt to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

NYSE LEG opened at $46.68 on Friday. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

