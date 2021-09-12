Zacks: Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to Announce $1.58 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will announce $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.64. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $5.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.26 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.63.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.13 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.49 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $349.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

