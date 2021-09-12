JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,128,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,610,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 23.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 627,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,745,000 after buying an additional 70,427 shares during the period.

Shares of PSK stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.55. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $44.44.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

