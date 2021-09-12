Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Titan Machinery has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The firm has a market cap of $598.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Stephens raised shares of Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

