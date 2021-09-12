Credit Agricole S A Makes New Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in KLA by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in KLA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in KLA by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA stock opened at $350.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.79. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

