Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $9.24 Million Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,798 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $9,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after acquiring an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 173.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $110.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.57. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 30.49%. Equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 80.43%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

