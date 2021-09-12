Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Holdings Trimmed by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,276 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,639 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $249,999,000. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth $208,839,000. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.14.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 299,385 shares of company stock valued at $110,238,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $301.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.91. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.20 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

