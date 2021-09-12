WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 14.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MODV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on MODV shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on ModivCare from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of MODV opened at $173.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.32 and a 52 week high of $211.94.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $474.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.95 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

