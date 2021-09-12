First Mercantile Trust Co. Lowers Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,048,000 after acquiring an additional 16,497 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN opened at $151.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.45. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $82,375.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $101,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock worth $23,789,772. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

